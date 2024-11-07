Looking further ahead

The next few weeks look to feature more of the same when it comes to our temperatures and precipitation.

The long term forecast looks fairly straight forward in the coming weeks. The Climate Prediction Center is calling for above average temperatures from November 12-20, as well as above average rainfall as well.

The reasoning behind this forecast is because of a ridge of high pressure that is expected to remain stationed off the United States East Coast. This ridge would bring southerly flow fairly consistently into our area, which will mean warmer temperatures across our area.

This pattern will also bring moisture further north, allowing for any storms sweeping across the nation extra energy to tap into, especially our part of the country.

With that said, it is no shock that the Climate Prediction Center is also expecting above average precipitation across our area through the next several weeks.

This does not mean it will be raining everyday or will be warmer than normal every day, it does mean that there is a higher chance of experiencing these conditions more often than not in the coming two weeks.

With that said, are there any changes coming down the line? Hard to say, but often times periods of higher precipitation this time of year means more snow to our north, which may allow cold air to build across Canada that will inevitably make it’s way south eventually.

It’s next to impossible to know when this will take place, but for now, warmer and wetter conditions are more likely than not the next 2 weeks!