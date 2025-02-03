Looking colder this week…and beyond

The mild stretch of weather across our area is coming to an end, with winter like temperatures returning to the area just in time for the first full week of February.

Temperatures drop throughout the day on Monday as northerly winds bring colder air from Canada southward. Freshly fallen snow to our north will also make it easier for this cold air to plunge southward. Low temperatures Monday night and Tuesday morning will be in the single digits, closer to average for this time of year.

Highs on Tuesday will only be in the upper teens to lower 20F’s Tuesday, near average for this time of year. Morning wind chills will be in the negative single digits, making for a brisk morning.

Winds shift to out of the south Tuesday night into Wednesday, drawing warmer air northward. Temperatures do not drop much as a result Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. Highs on Wednesday will be in the upper 20F’s to lower 30F’s.

A storm system will track through Wednesday afternoon and evening, with temperatures right around freezing. This adds complexity to the precipitation forecast during this time frame, but either way, colder air arrives behind the system Thursday. Highs will be back down to around 20F, with lows Thursday night down into the single digits.

Highs climb into the mid to upper 20F’s Friday and Saturday as another storm system approaches, but models have been trending further south with this system since yesterday. Trends further south would result in cooler temperatures for the weekend, so something to keep an eye on.

There are early signs that arctic air will return to the northern part of the United States early next week and into the following week as well. The Climate Prediction Center has issued higher odds of below average temperatures returning and sticking around into the middle of the month.

While it is hard to say if arctic air will indeed return, odds of it doing so this winter are a bit higher than most winters, given the upper level atmospheric pattern that has been quite prominent since late November.