Looking at the week ahead

For the first time in a very long time, we do not have any significant rain chances in the extended forecast for our local area! The general idea for this next week is that there will be more than enough sunshine to go around, comfortable daily high temperatures, with only very slim chances of rain here and there.

Starting this weekend, we will be entering a different upper level atmospheric pattern compared to what we have been seeing as of late. A stout ridge of high pressure is forecasted to build across the desert southwest and extend as far north as southern Canada. This high will not only make it difficult for vigorous storm systems to make their way through our area, but will also lead to a warm up to more summer like temperatures by next weekend.

Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 70F’s to around 80F are forecasted each day this upcoming week. It’s not until next weekend that we see high temperatures begin to climb into the low to mid 80F’s.

If we have any rain chances at all this next week, they are likely limited to Tuesday late afternoon/night and Friday. There is the potential for a bit of upper level energy to make it’s way across Minnesota Tuesday, but not all models agree on this feature existing, so are keeping rain chances very low at this time. Next Friday, another piece of energy may ride the edge of the ridge and bring a chance of rain to our area.

Again though, these are very small chances at this point and there is certainly not enough confidence that these pieces of energy will even exist to mention them in the extended forecast. Just something to keep an eye on as we progress through next week.

Overall, a beautiful stretch of weather lies ahead for us, with seasonable temperatures, little for rain chances, and plenty of sunshine that we have all likely missed these last few days!