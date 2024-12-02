Looking at the week ahead

We gradually warm up the first half of the week, with much colder temperatures by the second half. Overall, things look to remain fairly quiet…

Highs on Monday will not differ too much from where they maxed out at on Sunday, in the low 20F’s. There is a chance for some snow late Sunday night into early Monday morning, with minor accumulations possible.

Skies clear out somewhat Tuesday, with southerly winds ramping up into the 10 to 20 mph range, gusting up to 25 mph at times. These southerly winds lead high temperatures to climb just a tad bit higher than Monday, into the mid to upper 20F’s.

An Alberta Clipper system passes north of Minnesota and through Wisconsin and Michigan Tuesday night into Wednesday, with the brunt of the precipitation remaining well north and east of the area. The potential for a few snow showers, and perhaps a rain shower or two remains on the table however, especially along the cold front.

Temperatures crash Wednesday night as strong northwest winds, gusting up to 35 mph at times, transport cold/arctic air into the area. Overnight lows dive into the low to mid single digits, with wind chills well below 0F.

Thursday, northwest winds remain on the breezy side, with highs in the teens. Wind chills will likely be near 0F into Thursday night, given the cold temperatures.

Temperature rebound nicely heading into next weekend, with highs in the mid 20F’s Friday, low 30F’s Saturday, and mid to upper 30F’s Sunday. There is a slight chance of a snow shower or two Friday night, but odds remain low.

The next chance for precipitation arrives next Sunday, although confidence in how this event will play out is not very high. Just something to watch for now!