Looking ahead to next week

As of right now, there really isn’t much to be said about next week other than lots of sun and relatively stagnant temperatures.

Highs on Sunday and Monday are expected to reach and potentially exceed 80F slightly. The average high for this time of year is 78F and dropping, so these will be seasonable warm temperatures but also pleasant.

Plenty of sunshine to go around to start the week, with perhaps some increase in the clouds as we head into Tuesday, as there is some potential for a subtle upper level disturbance to pass over Minnesota Tuesday.

While it is a ways out, and not every model is on board with this, we may need to watch Tuesday afternoon and evening for a brief return of shower and t-storm potential. Odds still favor it remaining dry through this period for now.

High temperatures through mid to late week look to remain steady in the mid to upper 70F’s, right where we should be this time of year. We also keep the sunshine around, so overall, next week looks fantastic with pleasant temperatures and plenty of sunshine!