Looking ahead at Sunday

Good afternoon folks! The weather we have seen today has varied quite a bit from one side of the viewing area to the other. For folks in Rochester, Owatonna and Austin…you’ve stayed relatively dry and have had a fair bit of sunshine as well! Temperatures for our dry areas have been well into the 70F’s, while rain cooled air is lurking in our western and southern viewing area (closer to 70F).

Scattered shower and t-storm coverage is going to decrease in coverage heading through the evening hours as we loose the instability that has accumulated throughout the day. The low pressure helping to kickstart these showers and t-storms will also continue to drift to our southeast tonight. This should allow our skies to clear out later on and into tomorrow morning.

Sunday looks dry to start for most locations. Clouds will be increasing throughout the day, but that should not stop our temperatures from climbing into the upper 70F’s to near 80F for most of the area. Dew points will remain in the mid to upper 60F’s, so it will feel humid out there but not quite the type of “air you can wear”.

As a cold front descends from northern and central Minnesota tomorrow afternoon, enough instability should be available for scattered shower and t-storm development across our area.

Not everyone is going to see rain, and there will be plenty of dry time tomorrow before any storms come through. I would not cancel any outdoor plans, especially morning and early afternoon plans. Once we get into the later afternoon, you may need to have an umbrella on hand or be ready to do some drop dodging.

Overall, Sunday is not expected to be all that different than most other Sunday’s this summer it seems, with a chance of afternoon storm activity, temperatures right around the long term average and slightly humid but not overly oppressive.