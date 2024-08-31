Looking ahead at next week

Past Labor Day, our quiet weather stretch continues for the most part. No significant chances of rain are on the horizon as of right now, with Thursday being the only chance of our area seeing rain, and it’s only a slight chance.

Tuesday we begin to warm things up around the Weather First area again, with highs in the mid 70F’s. Wednesday will be even warmer, with highs in the upper 70F’s, potentially reaching 80F in some locations. Both Tuesday and Wednesday will feature plenty of sunshine, and dew points will remain in the comfortable range.

The temperatures and dew points will increase by midweek in response to a low pressure system approaching from the west. A cold front accompanying this area of low pressure is expected to swing through late Wednesday night into Thursday.

There will be a slight chance of a few showers starting late Wednesday and lasting throughout the day on Thursday. Again though, this is a slight chance at this time. Model guidance varies significantly on timing and how widespread the rain will be.

After the cold front passes through, get ready for the first taste of fall! High temperatures to end next week will be in the upper 60F’s across the area. This cool snap won’t last long, as highs will make it back into the 70F’s again within a few days.

Overall, a generally quiet and fall like week ahead, with comfortable temperatures, limited rain chances, and plenty of sunshine on deck!