Look forward to a pleasant, cool weekend

The temperature difference from Thursday to Friday was significant, and with sunshine and a light wind Friday, I’d argue it’s been one of the nicest fall days in awhile. We can look forward to more of that this weekend with sunshine, a light breeze, and highs around 50-55 degrees both Saturday and Sunday. There should be an increase in thin, high clouds Sunday and temperatures will still make the mid-50s Sunday afternoon.

There are still some question marks around whether we’ll see much if any rain out of a storm system moving through Sunday night through Monday. I expect we’ll see an increase in clouds Sunday night, at a minimum, and a few rain showers are possible Monday. The more likely area for rain Monday is south of I-90 if we see any at all.

That system will be followed by a batch of colder air that will move through the region on Tuesday. Temperatures will be tumbling a bit more around the middle of next week thanks to that cold front. Highs look to stay in the upper 20s to around 30 degrees starting Wednesday and lasting into the weekend after Thanksgiving. Have a great weekend!