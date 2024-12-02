Little precipitation chances this week with up-and-down temperature swings

The week ahead will bring little chances for precipitation along with up and down temperature swings.

A clipper system will continue to move through on Monday morning bring light snow and flurries to the area. This will exit the area by midmorning with a light dusting or a few tenths of an inch of snow accumulation likely for most.

Another system will mainly pass to the north on Wednesday, but could sneak some light snow or flurries into the area with little to no impacts expected.

The rest of the week is shaping up to be quiet heading into the weekend.

Temperatures are expected to be up and down. Highs on Monday and Tuesday are expected to be in the mid-to-upper 20s. There’ll be a brief jump into the low-to-mid 30s on Wednesday before cooling back down into the teens for highs on Thursday behind a passing cold front.

The cooldown will be brief as temperatures get back into the 20s on Friday with 30s likely over the weekend.