Little chances for rain, near to below average temperatures next week

A quiet weather pattern is setting up which will keep major storm systems away from the Weather First area offering little chances for rain along with near to below average temperatures heading into next week.

A northwest flow pattern that will lead to cooler than average temperature over the second half of the Labor Day weekend, will transition to a more southwesterly flow through the middle of the week as temperatures inch back up to near average with highs in the middle-to-upper 70s.

The pattern is expected to flip back to the northwest for the second half of the week as a large-scale trough digs south across the Great Lakes into the northeast U.S.. That will cool temperatures down again with highs expecting to be in the lower 70s and night lows in the 40s and 50s.

Rain will largely stay out of the area, however if the trough were to track further west, some rain would be possible.

The Climate Prediction Center’s latest 6 to 10 day precipitation outlook has a high likelihood of below average precipitation in the September 3rd to 7th period, while it’s temperature outlook has a likelihood of near to below average temperatures over the same time period.