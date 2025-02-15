Lingering snow showers Sunday, very cold next week!

Happy Saturday everyone!

Accumulating snow from earlier today has left the area, but there are still occasional flakes falling across southeastern Minnesota and northern Iowa. Light snow showers will remain possible through Sunday morning, but any accumulations will be under 1 inch.

The big weather story the next several days will be the cold behind the snow. The fresh blanket of snow on the ground will expose us to the coldest and longest duration cold snap of the season.

Lows dive into the single digits Sunday morning, with wind chills in the negative teens, thanks to stiff northwest winds gusting up to 25 mph. Temperatures barely rebound Sunday, as northwest flow establishes itself through the area. Highs will be in the single digits, with wind chills not making it above 0F.

Temperatures continue to plummet Sunday night into Monday morning. Low temperatures will bottom out in the negative teens by early Monday morning, with wind chills down to -30F. High temperatures will not make it above 0F Monday, with wind chills not making it above -10F.

The coldest air of the week arrives Monday night into Tuesday early morning. Low temperatures could dip near -20F, with wind chills as low as -35F. A cold weather advisory will likely be issued for this time period, with an extreme cold warning not off the table either.

High temperatures will top out near 0F Tuesday, with lows dropping into the negative teens once again Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. Overnight lows will drop below 0F until Friday, with high temperatures remaining in the single digits through Thursday.

Things take a turn toward the warmer side next weekend, with highs in the teens and 20F’s returning, but it is too soon to say for certain how quickly temperatures rebound.

Snow chances remain limited next week, with any storm systems remaining south of the area due to the extreme cold and dry air. The forecast is dry for now, but stay tuned for any changes, and stay warm!