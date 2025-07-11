Lingering showers Friday into Friday night, but heaviest rain and flooding concerns remain south

Another unsettled day is ahead for Friday with showers during the morning hours and a couple of isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon to evening. Another line of showers and thunderstorms will push through Friday night into Saturday morning along a cold front.

That cold front will bring temperatures back to the 70s Saturday, similar to where highs were Thursday thanks to rain and cloud cover.

There is a threat of a few severe storms along with heavy rain and flooding for much of central Iowa. Stronger and more persistent thunderstorms will be rolling west to east across central to southern Iowa from Thursday night through Friday.