Lingering light showers likely Wednesday

Showers are expected to linger through Wednesday as a slow-moving storm system continues to move through the Upper Midwest.

A low pressure upper-level trough will pivot across the area with energy and moisture pinwheeling around it leading to lingering chances for showers during the morning and again in the afternoon and evening. If enough instability can materialize, a few thunderstorms will be possible especially later in the day.

Total rainfall amounts from Tuesday and Wednesday will generally be light with most communities in the Weather First area likely seeing around 0.25″ or less.

Temperatures will continue to run below average due to the clouds and rain chances with afternoon highs likely to climb into the middle-to-upper- 60s. The wind will be light out of the northeast around 5 to 10 mph.