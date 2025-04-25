Lingering light rain Friday morning, cool going into the weekend

A cool, spring rain will continue from Thursday night through Friday morning. By the start of the day Friday, rain will remain light and will taper off through the morning hours.

While the rain will be coming to an end around or shortly after the Noon hour, clouds will linger through the afternoon before starting to clear out in the evening. Temperatures will remain a bit below average Friday with highs in the mid-50s.

Saturday morning is going to be chilly with lows dropping to near the freezing mark. They’ll rebound to around 60 degrees by Saturday afternoon and remain comfortably mild Sunday.

Severe weather is likely Monday, and you can read more about that here.