Limited Rain Chances This Week
As we wrap up July today, checking the numbers, we’ve only picked up 2.18″ of rain for the month, down nearly 2″ from where we should be by the final day of July. The deficit is even worse when looking at our rainfall totals (official) since June 1st, where we are down nearly 6″ from normal, as we have only picked up just over 3.5″ for the two month total! Looking short-term, we will be dodging a few showers & t-storms early Wednesday, with better opportunities for rain & rumbles holding off until the weekend.