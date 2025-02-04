Light snow, wintry mix Wednesday then seasonably cold to finish the week

Colder, Canadian air has settled over the upper Midwest Tuesday and has kept temperatures in the teens for most of us. We’ll keep the cold and quiet weather overnight into the start of Wednesday before an area of low pressure brings a small dose of winter.

By Wednesday afternoon, a few snow showers will develop over parts of southern Minnesota and northern Iowa. There will be a minor amount of drizzle and rain joining the mix, especially south of I-90 Wednesday afternoon and evening.

It won’t be enough ice for major travel troubles, at least locally, but any liquid on untreated surfaces will make for a glaze of ice. Central to southern Iowa will see the worst of the freezing rain with ice accumulation up to a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday will be brighter with a strong wind and temperatures back to the upper 20s. It’s going to feel colder thanks to the wind with wind chills in the single digits most of the day.

There is a likelihood of snow this coming Saturday. Amounts are uncertain at this point, but at least a shovel-able amount of snow looks to be on the way. More details will be ironed out in the coming days.