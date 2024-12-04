Light snow, windy Wednesday followed by frigid Thursday with warming into weekend

The weather will be on quite the rollercoaster ride over the next several days.

A storm system will pass through the Upper Midwest and Great Lakes region on Wednesday sending a cold front through the area during the morning hours. It’ll be accompanied by some light snow showers and much colder air. Light snow will be possible on-and-off through much of the day with minor accumulations of a dusting to around 0.5″ which could make for some slippery spots on roads.

High temperatures for the day will likely occur during the mid-to-late morning hours with many locations around or in the lower 30s. Temperatures will sharply fall through the day with upper teens likely by late afternoon before bottoming out in the single digits by Thursday morning.

Wednesday will be a windy day with gusts up to 50 mph at times which may lead to some lower visibility under any snow showers especially in open and rural areas. A **WIND ADVISORY** is in effect from late morning until midnight.

Thursday will be a frigid day with high temperatures in the teens. The wind will still be blustery with gusts up to 25 mph at times likely leading to wind chills in the single digits throughout the day.

The cold snap will be brief as temperatures push back into the upper 20s for highs on Friday, upper 30s on Saturday and around the middle 40s on Sunday.