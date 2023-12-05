Light snow to end, clouds and chilly temperatures remain Tuesday

A clipper system that brought snow to the ABC 6 Weather First area Tuesday morning will continue to pull away from the area with light snow showers tapering off.

Light snow will end Tuesday morning with clouds remaining overhead through the majority of the day.

It’ll be a chilly day with high temperatures near average in the low-to-mid 30s.

Clouds will break up somewhat heading into Tuesday night with partly sunny skies expected on Wednesday with warming temperatures.