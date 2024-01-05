Light snow this weekend, more wintry next week

A few flurries may be seen going into the start of the weekend, which will be more “ornamental” than impactful. From Saturday evening into early Sunday morning, another wave will move through the region and will bring a minor accumulation of light snow. Most locations will only receive a trace up to an inch, but it will be enough to make for a few slick spots. Even with a little snow this weekend, temperatures will remain slightly above average for early to mid-January.

A more active weather pattern will kick into gear next week, and while it’s going to mean more snow chances, that does not yet mean we’ll be on the receiving end of significant snow. A large storm system will move south of us Monday into Tuesday and it should bring a minor amount of snow to northern Iowa and southern Minnesota. That will be followed by a quick clipper system Wednesday, and yet another system late next week. Exact timing this far out is not possible, but each system looks to deliver at least a coating of snow.

Late next week, Arctic air will move out of Canada and into the upper Midwest, bringing the coldest air of the season so far. That’s not saying a whole lot considering we’re coming off the warmest December on record, but it’s going to be an adjustment for us. Daytime highs may struggle to get out of the single digits by next weekend.