Light snow Saturday, mainly afternoon

In the midst of a mild and quiet stretch of weather, a storm system will slide through the region Saturday bringing us a brief taste of wintry weather. Along with some light snow Saturday afternoon, winds will pick up and the warmest temperatures of Saturday will occur prior to sunrise. Daytime temperatures will remain at and below freezing with wind chills in the teens and 20s. The snow doesn’t look to amount to more than a half inch for most, but will be enough to make for slick roads through Saturday afternoon.

Beyond Saturday’s system, sunshine and seasonable to above average temperatures will come back quickly. Sunday will be typically cool for early December with highs around 31 degrees. The majority of next week will remain quiet and bright, although a weak cold front will slide through Monday night and keep temperatures down on Tuesday.

There is another stretch of mild weather ahead later next week with highs returning to the 40s Thursday into next weekend. We still don’t have any significant storm systems in sight other than our glancing blow of snow Saturday afternoon.