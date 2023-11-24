Light snow possible this weekend

Cooler than average weather will be around through the weekend along with the chance for some light snow.

High pressure will shift further east on Saturday as a storm system approaches from the southeast. Clouds will be around for much of the day with little sunshine expected. A few flurries may be possible at times. High temperatures will be in the low-to-mid 30s.

The system will pass well to the south across southern Iowa and Missouri, however moisture will get drawn northward with the chance for light snow on Saturday night across mainly northern Iowa up to about I-90 in southeast Minnesota. A coating to a half inch is possible.

On the heels of that system, a cold front will slide through on Sunday afternoon leading to the chance of some light snow showers. The wind will also ramp up with gusts near 30 mph at times which may lead to low visibility at times and something motorists traveling post-Thanksgiving will have to keep in mind. Again, any accumulations are expected to be light.

High temperatures on Sunday will be in the low-to-mid 30s with some colder air moving right back in to start the new week.