Light snow possible in North Iowa early Friday with warming into weekend

A quick-moving storm system will pass mainly to the south across Central Iowa late Thursday night into Friday, however some light snow may clip North Iowa.

The bulk of snow accumulations will likely stay across Central Iowa where the better forcing and moisture will reside, however a dusting up to one inch is possible across portions of North Iowa.

Otherwise, temperatures are expected to gradually warm heading into the weekend.

The upper-air pattern will primarily be out of the northwest with chilly Canadian air lingering in the area through Friday before it lifts out and is replaced by mild Pacific air this weekend into next week.

Temperatures will be near average on Friday with highs expecting to be around the middle 30s. The day will start with some clouds with more sunshine in the afternoon.

Warmer air will start to nudge in through the weekend with highs on Saturday expecting to be in the upper 30s and middle 40s on Sunday with again plentiful sunshine. Night lows will be in the 20s.

Also, don’t forget, Daylight Saving Time begins on Sunday so make sure to set any manual clocks FORWARD one hour before bed on Saturday night!