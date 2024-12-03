Light snow, flurries possible Wednesday with temperature swings into weekend

A storm system will pass through the Upper Midwest on Wednesday leading to the chance of light snow or flurries for the Weather First area followed by up-and-down temperature swings into the upcoming weekend.

Tuesday will be a quiet and dry day under a mix of sun and clouds. It’ll be breezy at times with high temperatures expecting to be around the mid-to-upper 20s.

Temperatures will stay steady around the middle 20s through Tuesday night before warming into the lower 30s by late Wednesday morning before a cold front slides through. There may be just enough energy and moisture in place to pop some light snow showers or flurries. Any accumulations are expected to be light. It’ll be a windy day with gusts up to 40 mph at times. Temperatures will begin to tumble during the afternoon through Wednesday night as lows will drop into the single digits with wind chills likely in the teens below-zero by Thursday morning.

High temperatures on Thursday are expected to be in the teens with wind chills likely in the single digits despite plentiful sunshine.

Temperatures will continue to inch upward with upper 20s likely on Friday, upper 30s on Saturday and lower 40s on Sunday. Night lows will generally be in the 20s.