Light snow, flurries possible Wednesday with gusty winds

A storm system will pass through the Upper Midwest and northern Great Lakes on Wednesday sliding a cold front through leading to the chance of light snow and flurries followed by much colder weather with temperatures expecting to drop through the day setting up a very cold Thursday.

Light snow or flurries will be possible starting sometime around midmorning with chances lasting through much of the day. Any snow accumulations are expected to be light and generally under 0.5″, but there may be some slick spots on roads.

The high temperatures for the day will likely occur sometime in the late morning with much of the area in the lower-to-middle 30s. Once the front passes, cold air will start to trickle in with temperatures falling through the day and eventually bottoming out in the single digits by Thursday morning.

It’ll be a windy day with a southerly wind switching to the northwest behind the front as gusts of 40 to 45 mph will be possible. Wind chills, or feels-like temperatures, will likely be in the double digits below-zero by Thursday morning.