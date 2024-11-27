Light snow, flurries possible Wednesday with bitter cold weather Thanksgiving into weekend

A clipper system will move through the area on Wednesday leading to the chance of light snow or flurries with much colder weather to follow for Thanksgiving Day lasting through the weekend.

Clouds will be on the increase through Wednesday with a chance that some could see a light snow shower or flurries by mid-to-late afternoon until early evening as a clipper passes through Minnesota into Iowa. Any accumulations are expected to be light and around a dusting.

Behind the system, much colder air will surge into the region with high temperatures on Thanksgiving Day expected to be in the middle 20s. A few flurries are possible as another weak system passes through.

Temperatures will only get colder from Black Friday through the weekend with highs ranging from the upper teens to lower 20s. A brisk wind will lead to daytime wind chills in the single digits above-zero, and single digits below-zero at night.

Temperatures will start to gradually inch up heading into next week with highs getting back to the mid-to-upper 20s by midweek.