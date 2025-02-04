Light snow and ice Wednesday afternoon and evening

A weak storm system will slide through the region Wednesday, bringing a likelihood of light snow and a wintry mix.

Before we get there, we’re in for a quiet, cold Tuesday. Temperatures will run about 10 degrees below average Tuesday afternoon after single digit lows in the morning.

There are still some question marks on the Wednesday system, mainly in regards to precipitation type. At this time, the greatest likelihood of a glaze of ice is south of I-90, mainly in Iowa. Along and north of I-90, the primary mode of precipitation will be snow.

Amounts of snow will be minor, likely a trace up to a quarter inch. Any ice accumulation, which looks to be just a trace for our northern Iowa counties, will still be enough to make roads slick in spots.