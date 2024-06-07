Light showers to start the weekend with comfortable temperatures

The weekend will start with the chance of some light showers as temperatures and humidity will continue to be comfortable.

Friday will start with some sunshine before clouds build into the afternoon ahead of a system approaching from the west. A few light showers will be possible especially in north Iowa later in the day.

High temperatures are expected to be in the mid-to-upper 70s.

Another system tracks into the area overnight leading to some light showers across much of the area. A few showers may linger into early Saturday morning. Most places are expected to receive around 0.25″ or less.

Clouds will gradually break throughout Saturday with sunshine returning for Sunday. High temperatures both days are expected to be in the low-to-mid 70s with night lows in the 50s. Humidity will also be fairly low both days.

Temperatures will continue to be a few degrees below average heading into next with with highs in the low 70s before summer-like warmth sets in for the second half of the week with highs near or in the 80s along with higher humidity.

A system tracking through Tuesday will bring the chance for showers and thunderstorms with much of the rest of the week looking to remain dry.