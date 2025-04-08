Light showers possible Wednesday and Thursday with weekend warm-up

A weak system will push through the area on Wednesday and Thursday leading to the chance of a few light showers followed by temperatures warming into the weekend.

The system will have just enough moisture to work with combined with ample energy to pop a smattering of light showers on Wednesday and Thursday.

Rain amounts are expected to be light with most areas likely seeing a few hundredths to around 0.10″ or less.

Temperatures on Wednesday will get a nice bump into the upper 50s while cooling down to near 50° on Thursday behind the midweek system.

Warmer air will start to nudge into the area on Friday with high temperatures returning to the middle 50s with a jump into the lower 60s on Saturday and upper 60s on Sunday.

Cooler air builds back into the area heading into next week with temperatures expecting to be in the 50s.

The Climate Prediction Center’s latest 6 to 10 day temperature outlook covering the period of April 13th through 17th, has a high likelihood of above average temperatures which by then is around the middle 50s.