Light showers possible Monday

The week will start off gloomy with plenty of clouds and the chance for some light showers.

A low pressure system centered over the lower Mississippi River valley will pull moisture northward into Iowa and Minnesota leading to the chance of light showers. Amounts won’t be much with most areas receiving a few hundredths to 0.10″.

Showers will taper off early in the afternoon with clouds remaining through the day.

High temperatures will only manage the mid 40s due to the showers and cloud cover.