Light showers possible Friday

A weak weather system will slide through the region to end the week leading to the chance of a few light showers.

The disturbance will round the northern periphery of a high pressure ridge centered over the southern United States. The ridge will eventually move further north bringing summertime warmth and humidity to the Weather First area this weekend.

As the disturbance pushes into the area, there will be enough moisture to pop some light showers especially during the morning hours. It’s possible some may sneak into the afternoon.

It’ll feel a bit more humid as dew point temperatures climb into the lower-to-middle 60s.

High temperatures will be near average in middle-to-upper 70s.