Light showers possible Friday followed by warm, humid weekend

A weather system will slide through the region on Friday leading to the chance of a few light showers before a pattern change will bring back warm and humid weather to the area this weekend.

High temperatures on Thursday and Friday will near seasonal averages in the middle-to-upper 70s.

Thursday will be a comfortable day with the humidity inching up a bit more on Friday.

A system will pass through the area on Friday leading to the chance of a few light showers mainly in the morning.

Heat and humidity will begin to kick in on Saturday as high temperatures surge into the middle 80s. Dew points will be in the 60s so it’ll feel more muggy with heat indices (feels-like) likely near 90°.

Sunday will be even warmer with high temperatures soaring into the upper 80s. Dew points will likely be near the middle 70s which would put the heat index into the middle-to-upper 90s.

The heat and humidity will carry over into next week with high temperatures likely in the lower-to-middle 80s through Wednesday before a strong front passes through later in the week leading to showers and thunderstorms, and cooler, less humid weather.