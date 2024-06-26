Light showers early Wednesday

A weak system and cold front will pass through the area early Wednesday leading to a few light showers.

Showers will end by midmorning with dry weather expected the rest of the day under an at times partly cloudy sky. Clouds will clear out later in the afternoon and evening.

Rain amounts will be fairly light and won’t impact any of the high streams and rivers.

Temperatures will be a few degrees below average for this time of year with highs climbing into the mid-to-upper 70s to lower 80s.

The humidity will be a little noticeable with dew point temperatures in the 50s.

It’ll be a breezy day with wind gusts up to 25 MPH at times.