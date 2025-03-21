Light shower possible Friday, rain and some snow likely for second half of the weekend

A couple of systems will track through the region over the next few days leading to precipitation chances of both rain and snow.

There will be more clouds than sun around for Friday, but a breezy southerly wind with help boost temperatures into the upper 40s to lower 50s by afternoon. A quick-moving cold front will pass through during the afternoon leading to the chance of a spotty shower or sprinkles. The timing will be around 3:00 to 7:00 PM.

Clouds will clear Friday night setting up a mostly sunny day on Saturday, but it’ll be cooler behind the front with temperatures expecting to be near average for late March with highs in the lower 40s.

Clouds will build by late Saturday afternoon with a few showers possible Saturday evening with higher chances Saturday night into Sunday. A few snowflakes may mix in.

Rain showers will be likely on Sunday with high temperatures around the middle 40s along with a south-to-west breeze. Colder air will wraparound the system which could lead to some light snow showers on Sunday evening. Any accumulations would be minor, if any at all.

Quiet weather will take hold heading into next week with highs in the mid-40s on Monday. Temperatures will gradually inch upward through the week with highs expecting to be near 60° by Friday.