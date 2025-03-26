Light rain Wednesday night, much warmer to end the week, and weekend rain likely

Another weak wave of low pressure is moving from northwest to southeast across Minnesota into Iowa Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Light rain is likely with this system, but don’t expect much out of it. Totals should end up around a trace to a few hundredths of an inch thanks to drier air at the surface.

The mild week continues with temperatures running above average again Thursday, and especially on Friday. Clouds will decrease quickly Thursday morning making way for a bright, mild Thursday afternoon with temperatures topping out in the upper 50s to lower 60s across southern Minnesota and northern Iowa.

The warm-up continues Friday as a warm front pushes through Iowa and southern Minnesota bringing highs into the 70s Friday afternoon. We’ll be near record high temperatures by Friday afternoon.

A stronger storm system will slide through Minnesota and Iowa this weekend bringing the likelihood of rain and cooler air Saturday. Temperatures will likely top out in the 40s very early Saturday morning and will stay in the mid-30s through most of the day Saturday, so it’ll be a colder, early spring rain. Both jackets and umbrellas will come in handy.

Colder air will stick around Sunday, and a bit of snow is possible Sunday morning. Shovelable snow should remain to our north, but we’ll be keeping a close eye on the track of this storm system in case anything begins to shift.