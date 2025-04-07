Light rain chances return midweek

A system is expected to drop south from Canada and pass across the region through the middle of the week bringing rain chances to the Weather First area.

The system doesn’t have a lot of energy or moisture to work with, but will have enough to produce some light showers on Wednesday and again on Thursday as a secondary piece of energy pivots through the area.

Rain amounts are expected to be light with most areas likely seeing a few hundredths to around 0.10″ or less.

Quiet weather will return on Friday into the weekend.