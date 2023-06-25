Light Rain and Some Clearing

The rest of Sunday brings some on and off light showers to the area. Occasionally it could rain a little “harder,” but not to the same extent as what we saw in northern Iowa Saturday afternoon.

These showers continue to remain possible through Monday morning, but remain light and will not cause huge improvements in our drought conditions.

High pressure inches closer late Monday, and Tuesday is expected to be the nicest day of the week before more rain becomes possible Wednesday and into the weekend. It’s early to tell any rainfall totals from any of the upcoming rain chances later this week, but they also don’t look to be drought-busting rainfall.

Temperatures are still in the 70s on Monday before we’re back into the 80s for the majority of the rest of the week. Overall, it is a cooler week than last week while still feeling like Summer.