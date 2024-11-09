Light rain and occasionally gusty this weekend

A storm system that’s been affecting the southern Rocky Mountain states and portions of the High Plains the last few days is coming our way this weekend. However, while they’ve seen snow and heavy rain, we’re going to get a weaker version of that storm with occasional showers and a gusty wind.

The most likely time for rain is Saturday afternoon and Sunday morning. Rainfall amounts will remain minor, ranging from a .10″-.25″.

Temperatures aren’t going to take a big hit with this passing wave, it’ll just be a bit cooler than the past few days have been. Highs will remain slightly above average with highs around 50, and lows Saturday night into Sunday morning will remain in the mid-40s. Sunshine returns on Veteran’s Day.