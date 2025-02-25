Light precipitation possible Tuesday night with dry, spring-like weather to follow rest of the week

Early spring-like temperatures will continue to lead to above average temperatures for the near future with another weak system sliding through Tuesday night leading to the chance of light precipitation.

Temperatures on Tuesday are expected to push into the upper 40s to lower 50s which is more typical of late March and early April. Most of the day will be dry, with a weak system passing through during the mid-to-late evening hours bringing the chance of light rain.

A few spotty showers will be possible overnight Tuesday into Wednesday morning with a few snowflakes not being ruled out as temperatures cool off to near the freezing mark (32°).

The rest of the week looks dry with fluctuating, but still above average temperatures. Highs on Wednesday and Thursday are expected to be cooler in the lower 40s with a rebound into the lower 50s on Friday before a cold front sends temperatures crashing back to near average in the lower 30s on Saturday.

The cooldown will be brief as highs return to near 40° on Sunday and middle 40s into early next week.