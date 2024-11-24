Light precipitation chances early next week

As an area of low pressure passes through the Upper Midwest, there will be a slight chance for light rain Sunday night into Monday morning…

Cloud cover will be around during the day Sunday, with rain chances remaining on the low end due to minimal forcing in the area.

Sunday night an area of low pressure will be tracking across Nebraska and Iowa, south of the area, resulting in a slight increase in forcing. However, this low will be on the weaker side, not to mention the limited amount of moisture in our immediate area.

The more widespread and heavier precipitation will remain north of our area Sunday night into Monday morning, but a few light showers and patchy drizzle cannot be ruled out.

Temperatures look to remain above freezing a majority of the event across the Weather First area, but only by about a degree or two. With that said, want to include the possibility of some freezing drizzle and rain in case temperatures are slightly lower than currently anticipated.

If freezing rain/drizzle does indeed take place, you’ll want to take it slower on your Monday morning commute. There is the potential for patchy fog as well, so those are a few things you will want to keep in mind as you head out the door.

Any precipitation exits the area by Monday afternoon, with the best forcing and moisture remaining to our east across Wisconsin. Skies clear Monday night, with sunny skies returning to the forecast at long last next Tuesday!!!