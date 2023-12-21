Light drizzle, shower possible through Friday

Clouds will be around with little sunshine expected over the next several days as multiple systems bring precipitation to the area.

A cloudy sky with some sprinkles are possible on Thursday with warmer than average temperatures continuing as highs climb to near 40°.

A weak system will approach Thursday night driving in additional moisture with some light drizzle or a shower possible along with areas of fog.

Pockets of drizzle are possible on Friday with some fog. The bulk of any rain will stay to the south across northeast Iowa and southwest Wisconsin.

High temperatures on Friday will push into the mid-40s.