Less wind, more sunshine Thursday and Friday

In the wake of Wednesday’s snow and strong wind, we’re going to catch a nice break from both in the coming days. That can’t be said for our neighbors just to our south who are going to see another round of snow late Thursday night and Friday morning.

Some of the cloud cover from that wave of low pressure will be around early Friday morning, but here in northern Iowa and southern Minnesota, that’s just about all we’ll get.

Temperatures will remain seasonably cold for the next couple days. Winds are going to stay nice and light through both Thursday and Friday. And with more sunshine, it’ll help take care of any leftover ice and snow on area roads.