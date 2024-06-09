Late Wednesday & Thursday storms

Yep, we’re back to having a bunch of rain chances again…

Wednesday is trending sunny earlier in the day. By the evening hours, this is when we could see some storms in our area. They do have the potential to be strong to severe, with the best chance currently west of I-35. This risk could be expanded once we have a better idea of the exact timing of the storms. If the risk holds or gets expanded, an Alert Day could be added in the future. Stay tuned for updates.

On Thursday, storms are also possible. They are most likely to occur southeast of us, but a few storms could still pop up locally. These storms also have the potential to be strong to severe. Again, stay tuned for updates.