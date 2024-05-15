Late Wednesday & Early Thursday Rain

Our next chance for rain arrives late Wednesday; most of the rain will fall overnight. These showers will arrive out ahead of a cold front, although it will be a weaker cold front. Rainfall totals should top out between 0.25″ and 0.5″. There is a chance that some of these totals could end up being lower. No severe weather is expected.

A few of these showers could linger early on Thursday morning near Highway 52 in southern Minnesota or Highway 218 in northern Iowa, but any rain during this time should be lighter.

Our next chance for rain after this arrives this weekend, specifically Saturday afternoon and evening. It is too early to tell exactly how much rain we will get from these storms.