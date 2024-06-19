Late Thursday/Early Friday Storms

The storms do not stay out of our area for very long. Late Thursday into Friday is another opportunity for storms to take place. The heaviest rainfall is trending in northern Iowa (which got heavier rainfall Tuesday night than southern Minnesota). Severe weather is not likely to occur. Rainfall totals are expected to vary quite a bit, with some communities getting under half an inch of rain while others could potentially get around an inch.

The heaviest rain is currently expected to occur west and south of us, but a sudden shift could change things. We will let you know if there is a shift.