Late night storms Thursday night into Friday morning, and a hot weekend ahead

Thursday’s weather has been beautifully warm and quiet with plenty of sunshine and fair weather clouds. That quiet will continue through Thursday evening and temperatures will be slow to drop.

Strong thunderstorms are likely to develop in central Minnesota late this evening and head our way overnight into Friday morning. Some of these storms may be strong to severe with the threat of damaging wind and hail, although widespread severe weather is not likely.

Storms and showers will taper off early Friday morning, coming to an end by 9-10am. The rest of Friday will be warm and quiet with clouds quickly decreasing and highs into the mid to upper 80s by Friday afternoon.

This weekend will become hot fairly quickly. Humid air will be increasing Friday and temperatures will be on the rise. A ridge of high pressure will keep things hot but quiet. Highs will make their way to the low to mid-90s Saturday and the heat index is likely to hit a range of 100°-105°, both Saturday and Sunday.

National Weather Service offices around the region have hoisted Extreme Heat Warning and Watches for all of Iowa, most of Minnesota, and western Wisconsin for both Saturday and Sunday.

Next week will not be as hot, but will be an active, stormy week with frequent rounds of thunderstorms. Heavy rain and potential flooding is a concern through next week.