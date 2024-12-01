Late night snow possible, quiet Monday

Chances are increasing for some light snow across the area later tonight and into early Monday morning, but no significant impacts are expected at this time.

An Alberta Clipper currently tracking across North and South Dakota will enter Minnesota and Iowa late tonight and could stick around into the morning commute on Monday. This will depend on how efficiently dry air gets wrapped into the system and causes it to fall apart.

Odds favor snow moving in after midnight tonight, and lasting until just after sunrise tomorrow, assuming the snow hasn’t fizzled out by that time. Any snow showers in the area will be light, and accumulations are currently expected to be under one inch.

There may be some slick spots on the road tomorrow morning during the morning commute. While no significant impacts are expected, you may need to take it slower on the roads if we see a more prolonged period of light snow.

Overnight lows tonight do not drop much given the increasing cloud cover. Lows will be in the mid teens for most of the Weather First area, with generally light northwest winds. Wind chills are not expected to dip below 0F, but they will be in the single digits. Bundle up!

Any lingering snow showers exit the area Monday morning, giving way to a mostly cloudy sky through the remainder of the day. Highs will climb into the low to mid 20F’s, with northwest winds knocking the wind chill temperature down to about 13F or so. Still on the cold side, but a bit warmer than the last few days!