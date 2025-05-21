Late May will begin to trend warmer once we roll into next week

Despite this current cool stretch, May as a whole has been warmer than average. It’ll take a little while yet before we start to see temperatures return to normal, which is now around 70 degrees. However, the trend after Wednesday will be for steady to rising temperatures going into the end of May and the beginning of June.

More seasonable, early summer warmth is just ahead for us, and we’ll begin to feel that change by the middle of next week. Highs will return to the 70s by Wednesday of next week and will gently rise into the start of June.