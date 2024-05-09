Late-day showers, thunderstorms possible Friday

Friday will start with sunshine, but clouds will increase through the day with a chance of showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening hours from a passing system.

A weather system will dive southeast from Canada through the upper Midwest driving a cool front through the area leading to the chance of showers and thunderstorms during the 3:00 PM to 12:00 AM timeframe. Severe weather is not expected although some small hail can’t be ruled out.

It’ll be a warmer day with temperatures a bit above average in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

It’ll also be a breezy day with a west wind that may gust up to 25 mph at times.