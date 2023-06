We have one more round of showers possible Sunday evening. After these showers are out, our rain chances will be done for the weekend. Severe weather is not expected. A couple downpours here and there can be expected in these cells. The best opportunity for rain will be over by Highway 52, but anyone could see rain through about 10 PM Sunday night.

After rain is out of the area, we have no more rain in the forecast until, at least, next weekend.