Large Hail & High Wind Biggest Threats Saturday Evening
From 4-8 PM Saturday afternoon and evening, we have potential for strong to severe storms. Hail and high winds are the biggest threats, and they are also expected to possess heavy rainfall. If you are someone who has flowers that could be damaged by hail stones, you may need to wait until later after sunset to put them outside.
There are more storms in the forecast overnight to help with flowers. These ones have a lesser chance of being strong or severe.